President Murmu urges legislators to build prosperous Odisha ahead of 2036 centenary

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called upon political leaders, farmers, labourers, women, bureaucrats, intellectuals, and the youth of Odisha to work together to build a prosperous State by 2036, saying this would be Odisha’s greatest contribution to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

During her historic address to the members of Odisha Assembly on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu said Odisha is endowed with abundant mineral, forest, water, and human resources.

She noted that the State’s long coastline and fertile land make it highly conducive for the growth of agriculture, industry, and commerce. She said Odisha can be transformed into a leading state in the country through the effective use of all these natural resources.

“The centenary of Odisha's formation will be celebrated in 2036. If you all can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha's greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047,” said Murmu.

The President of India also expressed confidence that everyone will work with the spirit of 'Nation First'.President Murmu said that Odisha is making rapid progress.

She appreciated the Odisha government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, health, development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups, housing, disaster management, etc.

Murmu was happy to note that the process of industrialisation in Odisha is taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments.

The President said that MLAs are the people's representatives. People of Odisha have immense hope and trust in them, and they have entrusted a huge responsibility to them. It is the duty of all MLAs to fulfil citizens’ expectations, realise their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces.

Murmu felt nostalgic while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She said that after many years, old memories of this place had resurfaced.

As a legislator, she had asked questions, and as a minister, she had answered legislators' questions in this house. The President said that Odisha played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and nation-building. This land had witnessed the transformation of Chandashoka into Dharmashok.

She added that tribal communities of Odisha have set an example for the country by fighting against foreign rule. The President underlined that there is an ancient tradition of women's empowerment in Odisha.

She said that it is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women's representation. Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women's representation.

She stated that women from Odisha have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields.

--IANS

