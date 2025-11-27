President Murmu's historic speech marks a golden moment in Odisha's democracy: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that President Droupadi Murmu's address in the state Assembly on Thursday will forever remain etched in golden letters in the democratic chronicles of Odisha.

In his speech on the historic occasion, CM Majhi said, "Today will be etched in golden letters in the democratic history of Odisha. For the first time in the 75-year long history of the Odisha Assembly, the first citizen of our country, President Droupadi Murmu, will address this August House and guide all of us. On this historic occasion, on behalf of all the members of this August House, I extend a heartfelt welcome to the President."

The Chief Minister also added that it is a matter of great pride for all the legislators that President Murmu began her active political life from the Odisha Assembly.

CM Majhi said that President Murmu has risen to adorn the highest office of the country through her hard work and sacrifice.

He added that President Murmu's dedication towards her birthplace or her workplace is inspiring for all.

"She has made unparalleled contributions towards the development of her birthplace, Mayurbhanj.

Recalling the hardships endured by President Murmu, the Chief Minister added that getting success in public life and reaching the highest office of the country despite such hardships is not merely a coincidence but the result of your relentless dedication to public service and the blessings of the Almighty.

CM Majhi said after assuming office, President Murmu visited Odisha several times and dedicated numerous developmental projects to the state.

He also remembered President Murmu's noteworthy contributions during her tenure as a legislator in the Odisha Assembly and as a Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources and Commerce and Transport departments for which she was honoured as the first woman 'Best Legislator'.

"Your address to the Odisha Assembly today will not only guide the principles and ideals of this August House but will also inspire the indomitable spirit of the 4.5-crore people of the state. With peace, harmony, equality and goodwill, we believe that a united and prosperous Odisha and a developed Odisha can be built. Your profound address will guide us in contributing to the vision of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047," CM Majhi noted.

