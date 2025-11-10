President, PM to attend centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Amaravati, Nov 10 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Saibaba at Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

At a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebrations, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the celebrations on November 19, while President Murmu will attend on November 22.

CM Naidu asked the officials to make arrangements in a grand manner for the celebrations.

He said as a large number of people attend the celebrations and have darshan of Satya Saibaba Samadhi, prior crowd management plans should be made, and there should not be any traffic snarls.

He said medical camps should be organised in view of surging crowds. The Chief Minister formed a Ministers’ committee to monitor the arrangements at Puttaparthi.

The officials said that the Indian Railways will be operating 65 special trains to Puttaparthi from November 13 to December 1. They said 20 buses were arranged for the convenience of people from the railway station to Prasanti Nilayam. They said safe drinking water and toilet facilities will also be provided.

Ministers S Savita, Satyakumar Yadav, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Anagani Satyaprasad, and Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand were present.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the celebrations at Puttaparthi.

The town is likely to witness a surge of over 10 lakh devotees from all over India and abroad, including VIPs and VVIPs.

As the event has been declared a state festival, officials are making all efforts to ensure that it reflects the cultural and spiritual ambience of Andhra Pradesh.

Last month, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust had also invited Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to participate in the centenary celebrations.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar met the Vice President in New Delhi and formally invited him to the centenary celebrations.

During the meeting, Rathnakar apprised the Vice President of the various humanitarian and spiritual activities undertaken by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

According to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Radhakrishnan responded positively and shared that his aunt has been a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba since 1966. He expressed his awareness of the immense good work being carried out and deeply appreciated the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust’s efforts in carrying forward Sai Baba’s teachings and legacy with strength and dedication.

