President, V-P, Prime Minister, HM likely to attend Maha Kumbh: Yogi Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that several dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in the coming days.

Given the upcoming Republic Day as well as Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami Amrit Snans, CM Yogi has directed officials to enhance crowd management and communication systems in the Mahakumbh Mela area.

He emphasised the need for robust security arrangements during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

The Chief Minister reviewed the Mela area in Prayagraj on Sunday. Later, he held a meeting with the officials and gave necessary guidelines regarding further arrangements.

He said, “For better crowd management on special days, movement on the pontoon bridges should be kept one-way. The entire Mela area should be declared a no-vehicle zone on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. The sentiments of the devotees must be respected, and officials should proactively assist anyone in need.”

He directed that all necessary preparations for these events should be completed on time.

The Chief Minister stated that the state cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held here on January 22.

During the meeting held at the ICCC auditorium, the Chief Minister stated that approximately 1.5 crore devotees are currently present in the fairgrounds, and over 7 crore people have already taken a holy dip at Triveni. He highlighted that the massive turnout during Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti was well-managed, and every visitor left satisfied.

The Chief Minister estimated that 8 to 10 crore people are expected to visit on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Additionally, large crowds are anticipated on Republic Day. He emphasised the need for robust arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of the visitors.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply, proper maintenance of toilets and cleanliness, upkeep of pontoon bridges, and a well-planned crowd management strategy. He emphasised the need for consistent publicity of traffic management and parking arrangements to keep visitors well-informed.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to improve mobile network services in the fair area, stating that reliable connectivity is essential for everyone, including the media, police, and devotees. He stressed the importance of enhancing tower capacity and coverage, especially in view of Mauni Amavasya. The Chief Minister instructed that arrangements should be made to ensure devotees can bathe at the nearest ghats to their approach points, minimising the distance they need to walk.

Addressing railway officials, the Chief Minister highlighted the vital role of railways in ensuring smooth operations. Referring to the experience of Makar Sankranti, he stated that after bathing, devotees wish to return to their destinations promptly, necessitating the operation of Mela Special Trains throughout the day. He suggested having separate railway stations for routine trains and Mela Special Trains and proposed that routine trains be diverted or cancelled wherever feasible.

The Chief Minister directed railway authorities to implement special arrangements from January 25 to February 5 with utmost vigilance. He also stressed the importance of regular announcements about train schedules and platform numbers, ensuring that once a platform is assigned, it remains unchanged.

Railway officials informed the Chief Minister that over 200 Mela Special Trains are planned for Mauni Amavasya. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the Transport Corporation to increase the number of shuttle buses and ensure their continuous operation to accommodate the large influx of devotees.

CM Yogi instructed officials to improve infrastructure and basic facilities across various sectors, emphasising the need for better drinking water supply and toilet arrangements in sectors related to Prayagraj. He stressed the importance of ensuring that Kalpvasis face no difficulties and directed authorities to prioritise their needs.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for effective coordination with local organisations for the smooth operation of the digital Lost and Found Centres. Additionally, he directed officials to set up bonfires at various locations in the Mela area to provide warmth and to ensure the safety of the ghats. He emphasised the active presence of the Water Police and Ganga Doots to maintain security and assist devotees effectively.

