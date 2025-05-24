President's Estate in Dehradun to open for public viewing from June 24

New Delhi, May 24 Rashtrapati Niketan, the 186-year-old Presidential Retreat in Dehradun, will open for public viewing from June 24, 2025, an official said on Saturday.

The estate, spread over 21 acres, is being thrown open to the public as part of an initiative to increase citizen engagement with the President and heritage of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official said in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Rashtrapati Niketan on June 20 to review the preparations for the opening of the Estate for public.

She will also lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre ecological park on the occasion, said the official, adding that it is likely to be completed by next year.

Under this initiative, since 2023, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, and Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, were opened up for public visits six days a week.

As part of this move, even the Change of Guard Ceremony has been started at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in a new format with increased seating capacity from February, the official said.

Dehradun-based Rashtrapati Niketan, earlier known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, was used by the President's Bodyguards for the training of PBG horses. This heritage building now showcases a curated selection of artwork and offers a glimpse into its rich legacy, said the statement.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the stables and horses of the President's Bodyguard.

The Lily Pond, Rockery Pond, Rose Garden, and Pergola will also be points of attraction for the visitors.

In addition to the Rashtrapati Niketan, people can also visit the Rashtrapati Tapovan, a 19-acre dense forest trail on the Rajpur Road. The Tapovan offers a serene escape into nature with a rich canopy of native trees, winding trails, wooden bridges, elevated machans for birdwatching, and quiet spots for reflection and meditation.

It has been developed with the aim of connecting visitors with the natural world through guided trails, seasonal flora, and eco-interpretive elements.

The proposed Rashtrapati Udyan is planned to be developed as a dynamic environmental and recreational space - featuring thematic gardens, a butterfly garden, a scenic lake, an aviary, and a dedicated children's play area.

The park plan also includes a sports zone, walking tracks, jogging and cycling tracks, water conservation systems, and outdoor learning installations — creating a living classroom that encourages environmental awareness, active lifestyles, and family-friendly engagement in harmony with nature, said the statement.

