President's visionary address in Parliament has guided crores of Indians: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament has provided guidance to the people of the country.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu's presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

"I extend my thanks to the President's Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he added.

The President addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 at the beginning of the budget session of Parliament.

( With inputs from ANI )

