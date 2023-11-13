Presser by Additional Chief Secy defending Chief Secy violation of AIS rules: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Nov 13 Delhi government on Monday expressed concern over the press conference by Revenue Secretary Ashwani Kumar in which he defended Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, sources said.

The government sources deemed such press interactions as a violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

Sources said that due action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.

They said that Ashwani Kumar's defense of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar may indicate his potential involvement in the alleged scam, raising suspicions of an attempt to shield both officials from scrutiny.

The sources said that the statement emphasised the importance of allowing a smooth inquiry process to unfold and uncover the truth, implying that Kumar's actions may hinder rather than facilitate the investigative process.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar refuted the corruption charges against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and termed them as “false” and “baseless”.

Kumar said that the allegations of links between Naresh Kumar and owners of a piece of land acquired for the Dwarka Expressway in the national capital are false and baseless.

The development comes days after Kejriwal sent a complaint alleging benefit of Rs 315 crore to the son of the Delhi’s Chief Secretary in land acquisition on the Dwarka Expressway.

During the press conference, Kumar had said: "It is necessary that facts that are on record be presented before you and the truth reaches people. The lie is that character assassination of the Chief Secretary is being done, false and baseless allegations are being levelled against him."

He said that Naresh Kumar has no role in awarding the contract or arbitration.

"Chief Secretary had no role in awarding (the contract), arbitration. Rather, he made proactive efforts for action to be taken. The action was ultimately precipitated..." he said.

According to officials, the complaint was made to the Chief Minister regarding the alleged corruption involving Kumar on October 24.

“There are allegations on the Chief Secretary of benefitting his son's company by Rs 315 crores,” a source had said.

“There are allegations of irregularities in land acquisition on the Dwarka Expressway. The Chief Minister has sent the complaint to the Minister of Vigilance for a detailed enquiry in the matter,” an official said.

On November 11, Atishi initiated an enquiry in connection with the alleged corruption, sources said on Saturday.

According to Delhi government sources, Atishi wrote to the Director Vigilance and Divisional Commissioner regarding the alleged corruption involving Kumar.

The source said that the Vigilance Minister also requested for all files related to alleged corruption committed by the Chief Secretary by benefitting his son's company by Rs 315 crore.

The source said that all files regarding the land acquisition in Bamnoli Village for the Dwarka Expressway to be submitted to Vigilance Minister by 7pm on Saturday and she also directed both departments that no files regarding this issue of alleged corruption are to be “passed through” the Chief Secretary since he's the subject of enquiry.

