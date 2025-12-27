Prez Murmu extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purab, calls him 'symbol of grace amidst adversities'

New Delhi, Dec 27 President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended warm greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, remembering the tenth Sikh Guru’s indomitable courage, wisdom and lifelong commitment to justice, righteousness and human dignity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji! With indomitable courage and rare sagacity he inspired people to live righteously, welded his followers into a force that would bravely take on far mightier adversaries as it was fired by the zeal to protect the ideals of justice and self-respect."

"He is a symbol of grace amidst adversities and sacrifice for ideals. May his teachings for building a harmonious society based on unity, compassion and respect for all continue to guide humanity,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Utsav, remembering the tenth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage, sacrifice and commitment to truth and justice.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted how Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations to stand for righteousness and protect human dignity.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness and to protect human dignity. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s vision continues to guide generations towards service and selfless duty. Here are pictures from my visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib earlier this year, where I also had Darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to the Sikh Guru, recalling his supreme sacrifices for faith, humanity and justice.

In his post on X (loosely translated into English from Hindi) Shah said, “Heartfelt greetings on the Parkash Parv of the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. A symbol of struggle against injustice, resistance to oppression and protection of humanity, Guru Gobind Singh Ji made the supreme sacrifice of his four sons, Mata Gujri Ji, and his own life for religion and culture. Such unparalleled sacrifice in human history earned him the title ‘Sarvansdani’. Through the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Sahib strengthened Sikhism as a powerful pillar of service as well as defence, and his Panj Pyare became symbols of protection of human society across the country.”

Sri Guru Gobind Singh, born in 1666, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh identity and values.

The founder of the Khalsa Panth, he emphasised equality, bravery and selfless service, inspiring followers to stand against tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to resonate across generations, reinforcing ideals of sacrifice, faith and service to humanity.

The Parkash Utsav is marked across the country with prayers, kirtans and tributes enduring legacy of one of India’s greatest spiritual and moral leaders.

