Prez Murmu to embark on four-day Kerala visit from Oct 21

New Delhi, Oct 20 President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will undertake a four-day official visit to Kerala from 21 to 24 October, engaging in a series of spiritual, commemorative, and academic events across the state.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on the evening of 21 October, marking the beginning of her itinerary in the southern state.

On 22 October, she will travel to the revered Sabarimala Temple, where she will perform Darshan and Aarti, joining thousands of devotees in one of India’s most significant spiritual pilgrimages, an official statement said.

Her engagements on 23 October will begin with the unveiling of a bust of former President KR Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The tribute honours the legacy of India’s first Dalit President and Kerala’s distinguished son.

Later that day, President Murmu will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of ‘Sree Narayana Guru’ at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

The event commemorates the 100th death anniversary of the revered social reformer and spiritual leader, whose teachings continue to inspire movements for equality and education.

Continuing her itinerary, the President will grace the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Palai.

The college, which has played a pivotal role in Kerala’s higher education landscape, will host the President as it concludes its 75th year of academic service.

On 24 October, President Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam. The institution, known for its contribution to women’s education and empowerment, will mark 100 years of excellence in the presence of the nation’s highest constitutional authority.

President Murmu’s visit underscores the cultural, educational, and spiritual richness of Kerala, while also paying homage to iconic figures who have shaped India’s social and political fabric.

Her engagements reflect a blend of reverence, remembrance, and recognition, as Kerala prepares to welcome the President with traditional warmth and pride.

