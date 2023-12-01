Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar, Shah, Kharge greet people of Nagaland on foundation day

New Delhi, Dec 1 President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the people of Nagaland on the state's Foundation Day.

In a post on X, the President said, "Warm greetings to the residents of Nagaland on statehood day! A land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and serene environment. I pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents of Nagaland."

The Vice President greeted the people of the state and said, "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. A harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, Nagaland stands as a testament to the diversity of our nation. May the cultural tapestry of Nagaland continue to weave stories of growth, strength and harmony."

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the state’s Foundation Day. Known for its pristine natural beauty, valiant people and diverse culture and festivals, Nagaland is a wonderful microcosm of India."

"May the different tribes and communities continue to live and prosper together in peace and amity," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha added.

Amit Shah also took to X and wrote, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their statehood day. Known for their indomitable spirit, the people of Nagaland have contributed profusely to our rich cultural history. May the state continue to prosper in times to come."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor