Prez, PM lead nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat on Wednesday.

On this day, Gandhi's message of non-violence and upholding the truth is commemorated in India and all over the world.

President Murmu in a post on X while paying her tributes to the Father of the Nation said the life of Bapu, an ardent follower of truth and nonviolence, is a unique message for the entire humanity.

"He inspired us to follow the path of peace and cooperation. Gandhiji took up the missions to eradicate untouchability, illiteracy, lack of sanitation and other social evils, and championed the cause of women empowerment relentlessly. Gandhiji epitomized eternal moral principles and preached for ethics-based conduct. His struggle was centered around strengthening the weakest and the most vulnerable," the President said.

She further wrote that Mahatma Gandhi's ideas influenced many great personalities of the world, who adopted his ideals into their methods.

Her post reads, "On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity and, with the idea of the India of Gandhiji's dreams, strive to continuously advance the development of the country and society."

PM Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He wrote on X in Hindi (translated as), "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "Tribute to the seeker of truth, apostle of non-violence and peace, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His entire life is a message of loyalty and dedication towards the nation. The ideals of revered Gandhiji inspire us to continuously work for the overall progress of the nation and society," said the Speaker in his post on X in Hindi (translated)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to X to pay tributes to the Mahatma and said he had taught him not to fear. He wrote in Hindi (translated as), "Bapu has taught me that if we want to live, we have to live without fear - we have to walk on the path of truth, love, compassion and harmony, connecting everyone. Gandhiji is not a person, he is a way of living and thinking. Hundreds of salutes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

