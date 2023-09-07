Prez, V-P, PM extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi, Sep 7 President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The festival of Janmashtami inspires us to understand, implement and do selfless work as preached by Lord Krishna in (Bhagavad)

Gita," Murmu wrote on X (formerly twitter).

Let us move forward with the spirit of public welfare and make our society and nation prosperous, she appealed.

Taking to X, the Vice President wrote, "My hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The timeless teachings of Lord Krishna give the message of victory of dharma over unrighteousness."

"Let us resolve to discharge our responsibilities by adopting Shri Krishna's message of selfless action in our conduct," he said.

Conveying his greetings, the Prime Minister wrote on X,"May this auspicious occasion of devotion infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all my family members. Long live Shri Krishna."

--IANS

