'Priceless moment,' says Shimla girl who handed over portrait to PM Modi

The 26-yr-old artist who presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a pencil sketch portrait of his mother in Shimla on Tuesday said meeting the Prime Minister was a special and priceless moment for her.

During his roadshow in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept a portrait of his mother made by a girl named Anu Yadav.

"It was a special and priceless moment for me. He appreciated my effort. Such a gesture from the Prime Minister gives me motivation," Anu told ANI.

A huge crowd flocked across the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla to have a glimpse of PM Modi on Tuesday. Among the crowd, a girl named Anu Yadav was holding a sketch portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. On spotting the artwork, the Prime Minister stopped his cavalcade, get out of his car and approached the girl.

"What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?" PM Modi asked the girl.

Anu replied that she belongs to Shimla and she made the painting of Heeraben in one day. She further informed Prime Minister that she also made a painting of him that has been sent to him through the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The girl then touched the feet of PM Modi who gave her his blessings.

PM Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event. The event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre was held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years at the Centre on May 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

