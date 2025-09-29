Prices of food items at Bengal's retail markets skyrocket as festive season begins

Kolkata, Sep 29 The prices of fresh vegetables, fish and meat, the most staple items in any Bengali dish, are skyrocketing in the retail markets of West Bengal, especially in the state capital of Kolkata, on Monday, which is the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' or the first day of the four-day Durga Puja festival in the state.

The upward market trend of food prices in the retail markets has come as a mood-dampener for the many Bengali families, who prefer something special on a platter for dinner and lunch on these four days of the festivity.

Only the prices of potatoes and onions have remained stable in the retail markets.

While the potatoes are selling between Rs 20 and Rs 25 a kg, the onions are selling at around Rs 25 a kg.

However, the prices of other vegetables are really skyrocketing.

While bitter gourd is selling at Rs 60 a kg, the price of cauliflower ranges between Rs 40 and Rs 50 a piece

The prices of brinjal, papaya, and cabbage per kg are around Rs 80, Rs 50, and Rs 55, respectively.

While ladies' finger is selling at an exorbitantly high price of Rs 120 a kg, the price of ridge gourd is Rs 70 a kg. Even parwal is selling between Rs 80 and Rs 100 a kg.

The price of green chillies per kg is around Rs 100.

Equally skyrocketing is the price of fish. While the most favourite of Bengalis, Hilsa fish, is selling between Rs 800 and Rs 1,200 a kg, Catla (major Indian carp) is selling at Rs 350 a kg. Rohu fish is selling at Rs 250 a kg, while medium-sized prawns are priced at Rs 450 to Rs 500 a kg.

Even the prices of meat and eggs in the retail markets of the state had been comparatively high on the first day of the festive season.

While mutton is selling at the rate of Rs 850 a kg, the price for chicken per kg is Rs 240.

Eggs are selling at Rs 7 a piece.

According to Rabindranath Kolay, a member of the task force constituted by the state government to keep the prices of essential food items in the retail market of West Bengal under control, the rise in the price of vegetables is normal in any festive season.

"However, we are keeping watch on the retail markets, so the price rise does not reach an exorbitant level during the festival days. The price will ease further at the end of the festive season," he said.

