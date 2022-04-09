Prices of lemon skyrocket to Rs 200/kg in Gujarat's Rajkot

With high demand for lemons amid rising temperatures, the price of the citrus fruit is skyrocketing in Gujarat's Rajkot with wholesale rates reaching as high as Rs 200 per kg.

The lemon price hike is majorly due to a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season.

A wholesale dealer of lemon while speaking tosaid, "We were selling lemon at Rs 60 per kg three weeks ago, which has now crossed Rs 200 per kg, that too in the peak season, when supply, as well as demand, is generally high."

"But the production of the lemon crop has been less this time and the demand is high due to Ramzan and due to the increase in temperature," added the wholesaler.

A customer Suresh told ANI, "The rate of lemon is as high as Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg and the summer season has just started. With the increasing fuel prices, don't know where the prices of all the essential commodities will go. This impacts our budget a lot."

Among vegetables, as of now, one of the steepest hikes has been witnessed in the prices of lemon and chilies in Rajkot.

( With inputs from ANI )

