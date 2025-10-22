Prices of vegetables, fish and meat skyrocket in Kolkata ahead of 'Bhai Dooj'

Kolkata, Oct 22 Prices of food items like fish, mutton, chicken and vegetables, required for popular Bengali dishes have skyrocketed in the retail market of Kolkata a day before the auspicious occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', popularly known as 'Bhai Phota' in the state, thus leaving the sisters in fix on how to arrange for the favourite fish, mutton, and chicken items for their brothers on that special occasion.

On this auspicious occasion, the sisters not only offer “tilak” to their brothers, praying for their long lives, but also arrange for their favourite dishes. The brothers, as per belief, make a promise to protect their sisters and arrange for the choicest gifts for their sisters.

As per the popular food culture of the Bengalis, fish, mutton, and chicken items are a must for the post-tilak lunch or dinner. However, the skyrocketing price of these three products in the retail markets of Kolkata since Wednesday has become a headache for the sisters in the city, especially for those coming from middle-class financial backgrounds.

Hilsa fish, one of the most favoured items in Bengali cuisine, was selling at Rs 1,800 a kilogram in the retail markets of the city on Wednesday. While the price of mutton ranges from Rs 980 a kilogram, the price for chicken is around Rs 250 a kilogram.

Equally skyrocketing are the prices of vegetables in the retail markets since Wednesday. While tomatoes are selling at Rs 80 a kilogram, the price of brinjal ranges between Rs 80 and Rs 100 a kilogram. Only the price of potatoes is more or less stable at Rs 22 a kilogram,

The price of green chillies, an essential ingredient to add to taste for most Bengali cuisines, is Rs 150 a kilogram. Cauliflowers are selling at around Rs 60 a piece in the retail markets of Kolkata.

Worst, the favourite sweets of Bengalis are selling at prices higher by 10 to 15 per cent over normal prices since Wednesday.

Given the rising prices, many sisters, though with a grief-stricken heart, are forced to curtail their menu on the occasion of Bhai Phota.

