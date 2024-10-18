Priest arrested for demolishing Anjaneya Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 18 Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh was demolished by a priest with explosives following a tiff with its pujari over sharing of the temple income, police said.

Harinath Yadav, the priest of another temple in the same district, along with five others vandalised the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple on Wednesday. The temple had tilted towards one side and its walls and main door were damaged.

According to police, the accused had placed explosives in the basement of the temple located in the forest region of Kadarinathunikota. After failing in this attempt, he damaged the temple with various objects.

The incident triggered outrage among devotees and a few groups alleged conspiracy by communal elements.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed police to initiate stringent action against those involved.

On a complaint by Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple priest Vidyasagar, police took up the probe, after which shocking revelations came to the fore.

District Superintendent of Police V. Vidyasagar Naidu said Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple's priest had differences with Harinath Yadav, priest of Kanugunda Swamy temple over sharing of the temple income.

Harinath Yadav wanted to take Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple under his control to get its income but priest Vidyasagar did not agree.

Angry over this, Harinath planned to blow up the temple thinking that this would force the priest to run away from the place. As per his plan, the accused spread a rumour that there is a treasure trove under Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple. A week ago he procured some explosives from two persons in Sri Sathya Sai district but failed in the attempt to blow up the temple.

Accused Harinath later took the help of five others to damage the temple structure with shovels, hammers, chisels and other objects.

The SP said all five accused were arrested and produced in court. The accused were identified as Harinath Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy, T. Lakshminarayana, B. Raghvendra Chary, Chakivelu Madhu and Sheikh Ilahi.

