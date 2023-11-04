Priest attacks temple committee president with axe over donation box row in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 3 A 70-year-old man, who's the president of a temple committee in Dwarka, was attacked by a priest with an axe over possession of the key to the donation box on Friday, the police said.

Sharing the details, a police officer said that at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a PCR call regarding an assault was received from the Pandwala Kalan village under the Chhawla police station, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Chetan Dass (58), caretaker and priest at the local Hanuman temple, assaulted Satish Sharma, the president of the temple committee.

“There was an altercation between Dass and Sharma over the possession of the key to the donation box of the temple,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan.

“Dass allegedly attacked Sharma with an axe. Sharma is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said the DCP, adding, “A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Dass, who has been arrested."

