Priest booked for rape in Mathura

Mathura, Feb 23 The Mathura police have registered a case against a priest and his associate for raping and threatening a nursing student.

The victim has threatened to set herself ablaze at the SSP office if action is not taken against the accused.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that Bhagwatacharya Krishna Nagendra Maharaj and his associate and property dealer, Devendra Shukla, raped her on the pretext of a job.

Nagendra Maharaj has denied all allegations and claimed that investigations will reveal the truth and prove that he is being trapped.

The victim alleged that police was not heeding her complaint and only when she threatened to immolate herself, a case was registered against the accused.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was in a relationship with Pushpendra Shukla for four years and Devendra Shukla, his father, raped and told her to end the relationship with his son.

The police spokesman said that the matter was under investigation.

