Prime accused in Bengal school recruitment case may need bypass surgery: Sources

Kolkata, July 27 Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accused in the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal, might require a bypass surgery after getting a stent implant, further complicating the ongoing investigations into the case, sources said.

Bhadra, also known as 'Kalighater Kaku', is currentlyadmitted at the SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

The sources said that the requirement of a bypass surgery due to additional cardiac complications.

A decision on this is yet to be takenm considering the critical complication.

The development has caused concerns among the central probe agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as it is scheduled to file a fresh charge sheet at a special PMLA in Kolkata this week.

The charge sheet will elaborate on the funds channelised by Bhadra in the scam either via hawala route or by artificially pumping up the share price of the companies linked to him.

The sources said that the money recovered by the ED in connection to the case has already crossed Rs 146 crore.

The details of the recovered amount, either in the form of cash or through confiscation of property and assets, are also likely to be mentioned in the fresh charge sheet.

Bhadra was recently released on parole to perform the last rights of his late wife.

He returned to the Presidency Central Correctional Home on July 17 following the completion of his parole period.

Bhadra was hospitalised the same after he became critically ill.

