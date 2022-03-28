Prime accused in Bhadrak cameraman murder case arrested

The principal accused Sarmistha Rout and her associate Jhuna Bhoi are arrested by Bhadrak Police and Crime Branch on Monday in connection with a Cameraman murder case, said local police.

"Both the accused persons will be produced in the Court where Crime Branch will apply for remand of ten days," said Sanjeeb Panda, Additional director general of police, crime branch.

Cameraman Manas Swain had gone missing on February 7 from Bhadrak district where he came to record some videos. After his family filed the complaint, three teams were formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier, a retired Odisha Information Service cadre officer and three others were also arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, Swain was killed after he denied handing over a purported sex scandal videotape which includes many politicians and police officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

