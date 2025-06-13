Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Ahmedabad Following Deadly AI-171 Plane Crash (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad in response to the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash that claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 12 crew members. The devastating accident has shaken the nation, and PM Modi is expected to oversee rescue efforts, meet with affected families, and review the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash. Barring one miracle survivor, no one else could be rescued. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed in the crash. Air India confirmed that 241 out of 242 people aboard the flight have died.

The pilots reportedly gave a ‘Mayday’ call immediately after takeoff, signalling a life-threatening emergency, but did not respond to subsequent calls made by the airport traffic control. After meeting the sole survivor of the crash in hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said none of the other passengers could be saved. “Due to the huge amount of fuel at 1.25 lakh litre and high temperature from the explosion, no one could be rescued,” he said. The survivor was identified as Vishwaskumar Ramesh, who was travelling in the A11 seat of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, heading to London with his brother.

