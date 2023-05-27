Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Adheenams ahead of Parliament building inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the blessings of Adheenams, on Saturday at his residence ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, scheduled for the following day.

Earlier in the day, Adheenams from Tamil Nadu visited Modi at his residence. They gave him special gifts, including 'Sengols,' while chanting sacred verses.

The upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building, featuring state-of-the-art technology, is scheduled to be led by the Prime Minister. However, the event faces a boycott from several Opposition parties, who insist that the honour of inaugurating the building should be given to President Droupadi Murmu, who holds the position of head of the State.