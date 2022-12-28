Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Heeraben, 99, has been admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad. According to media reports, she was facing high-blood pressure, but now her condition is stable.

Earlier this month, PM's mother cast her vote for in the recently held Gujarat Assembly polls on 5 December.PM Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother on 4 December in Gandhinagar. In the pictures, PM Modi was seen touching the feet of his mother. PM also had his evening tea sitting beside his mother.PM Modi also met her mother on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, PM Modi had also written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'.