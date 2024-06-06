Prime Minister Swearing Programme: Narendra Modi's Oath Taking Ceremony Postponed to June 9: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on the evening of June 9. Earlier, the ceremony was slated to take place on June 8, but now it may be held at 6 pm on Sunday.

Modi resigned on Wednesday and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of his oath ceremony. The President accepted his resignation as the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and urged him to continue in his post till the new government assumed office.

Furthermore, it was reported earlier in the day that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu, who was likely to be sworn-in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday, will now takeoath on June 12. The change in date happened due to Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, which at the time was expected to be on Saturday (June 8).

The BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc defied exit poll predictions and won 234 seats, including putting up a stunning performance in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra - BJP strongholds.