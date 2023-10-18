Principal Secretary to PM oversees preparations for G20 virtual summit, directs formation of monitoring body to ensure implementation of Delhi Declaration

New Delhi, Oct 18 Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra on Wednesday said that a high-level monitoring mechanism will be set up to regularly oversee the implementation of the Delhi Declaration adopted during the G20 leaders’ summit held last month.

Mishra, who undertook a review meeting to oversee the progress made towards implementation of the Delhi Declaration, also discussed the forthcoming G20 Virtual Summit, an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks during the New Delhi G20 summit, last month.

Since this is the first time that any country will host such a virtual summit following the main summit, the Principal Secretary emphasised on the need for prompt dissemination of information to all member-states and guest countries.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed Mishra on the preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is also scheduled to be held in November 2023.

Meanwhile, as part of the implementation of the main components of the Delhi Declaration, it was decided in the meeting that a series of seven webinars will be organised with the respective ministries.

The webinars are proposed on the themes of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; technological transformation and digital public infrastructure; women-led development; and countering terrorism and money laundering.

Additionally, it was decided that a seminar will also be conducted to engage various think-tanks from across the country to gather insights from area experts on the effective implementation of the Delhi Declaration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor