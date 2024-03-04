Principal shot dead in UP's Gonda district

Gonda (UP), March 4 The principal of a private inter-college was shot dead, late on Sunday, while he was sleeping outside his relative’s shop in a village in Gonda district.

Dinesh Yadav (35) was the principal of a government-aided inter-college in the Sisani area.

According to the police, the assailants fired a bullet into Dinesh’s head, killing him on the spot.

The police said that two people, who have been named in the FIR lodged at the Chhapia police station, have been detained.

It is suspected that the murder may be a result of a dispute that took place at the college premises between the victim and a resident during an event on January 26.

Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Gonda, said they are looking into the allegations made by the deceased’s family.

According to the police, Dinesh Yadav had gone to his maternal uncle’s village, Chandarati, to take part in a wedding.

On Sunday night after having dinner, Dinesh went to sleep at his uncle’s shop located at a distance from the house. Around 11.30 p.m., locals heard gunshots, and two residents claimed to have seen two men running away. The police were informed.

During their initial inquiry, the police found out that during the Republic Day event at the college, a few intoxicated residents had created a ruckus which led to a scuffle with the principal’s cousin Abhishek Yadav.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the police.

The police did not dismiss the possibility that the accused intended to harm Abhishek, who was sleeping near the victim, and killed Dinesh instead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor