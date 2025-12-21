Prioritising Metro expansion to curb pollution: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 21 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the government is focused on the early expansion of the Delhi Metro network for strengthening the public transport system and control over pollution, an official said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to combat air pollution, CM Gupta said that effective control of pollution in the national capital and the NCR requires a robust public transport system with seamless last-mile connectivity.

She said that the Transport Department has been allocated 60 per cent additional funds in the current budget to strengthen public transportation.

Adequate provisions have also been made for the expansion of the Delhi Metro to ensure that ongoing projects proceed without hindrance, she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi Government is also clearing pending liabilities related to Metro projects that were left unpaid by previous governments.

She remarked that had earlier governments shown greater seriousness towards the capital’s transport system, Delhi would not be facing such severe pollution today.

According to the Chief Minister, data from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and other government and research-based institutions indicate that vehicular emissions are a major contributor to environmental degradation and pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Strengthening public transport, therefore, is essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles and to address the pollution crisis effectively.

She said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Net Zero Emission’ and modern, sustainable transport, the Delhi Government has made substantial budgetary provisions for public transport, particularly for the expansion of the Delhi Metro (DMRC).

The Chief Minister informed that an allocation of Rs 9,110 crore has been made in the 2025-26 Budget, compared to Rs 5,702 crore in 2024-25, an increase of nearly 60 per cent.

This enhanced allocation reflects the government’s strong commitment to the Delhi Metro, often regarded as the lifeline of the capital. While the previous government had allocated around Rs 500 crore for Metro projects last year, the current government has earmarked Rs 2,929 crore for Metro expansion in 2025-26.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi Government’s Cabinet has approved three major corridors under MRTS Phase-IV- Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, and Rithala to Kundli (Haryana), paving the way for enhanced connectivity within Delhi and improved travel options for commuters across Delhi-NCR.

For this project, the Delhi Government is bearing a financial responsibility of Rs 3,386.18 crore. An amount of Rs 940 crore has already been released in the current financial year, while the next instalment of Rs 336 crore is in process. Additionally, pending liabilities of nearly Rs 2,700 crore related to Phases I, II, and III are also being cleared.

Emphasising the need for a shift from private vehicles to public transport, the Chief Minister said that lasting solutions to pollution are possible only when citizens are provided with a reliable, extensive and convenient public transport network.

The government aims to make the Metro network so comprehensive that people do not need to rely on private vehicles even for last-mile connectivity, she said.

