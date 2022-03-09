Prison mates join hands to rob houses after getting bail

Bengaluru, March 9 Karnataka police have arrested three persons who formed a gang to commit burglary of houses once they are out on bail in Bengaluru and recovered valuables worth over Rs 55 lakh from them. With the arrest, the cops managed to solve 14 cases.

The police recovered 1.1 kg of gold, 1.9 kg of silver articles and a bike from the accused persons. The arrested persons are identified as Karate Seena a.k.a Srinivas, Kokkare Satish and Tejas, all residents of north Bengaluru. The police said that the three accused persons became friends during their stay in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and as soon as they came out, they started striking houses.

Accused Seena and Satish identified houses located near under construction buildings. The gang took shelter in those buildings till midnight and struck houses later.

Accused Seena was arrested by Hebbagodi police for thefts, while Satish was arrested by Yeshwanthpur police for burglary and another accused Tejas was nabbed on kidnapping charges.

Once they came out from prison, accused Tejas gave shelter to the other two. Tejas convinced his mother that they were his close friends and kept them with him for planning and executing burglaries. The accused got Tejas's mother to pledge the stolen gold jewels in her name. Tejas told his mother that his friends had landed in a crisis and needed money.

With the arrest of the accused, cops have solved cases registered in Nandini Layout, Vidyaranyapura, Bagalagunte, Kodihalli, Sanjaynagar, Peenya and Gangammanagudi police stations.

