Prisoner gunned down inside court premises in Bihar's Danapur

Patna, Dec 15 An under trial prisoner was gunned down inside sub-divisional court premises of Bihar's Danapur on Friday, police said.

Security personnel have arrested two assailants.

Police said that the accused was waiting for the prisoner and as soon as he was brought by the jail security to the court for a hearing, those two attackers opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, the SP, City (West), the SDPO Danapur, the SHO Danapur, and other officers reached the spot and took the assailants into custody.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar alias Chote Sarkar, a native of Sikandarpur village under Bihta police station.

"Abhishek was a notorious criminal of Danapur. He was brought to Danapur court for hearing where two attackers killed him. The matter is under investigation. The reasons of murder are not ascertained yet," SP, City (West) Rajesh Kumar said.

The court premises are generally unchecked during working hours despite a team of Patna police being deployed there.

