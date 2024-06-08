Private coaching institutes urge NTA to address NEET result concerns

New Delhi, June 8 Private coaching institutes like Physics Wallah (PW) and Allen Career Institute on Sunday expressed deep concerns over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to clear the air around the controversy.

Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, said that he will approach the Supreme Court over the NEET UG 2024 result controversy.

"Apne baccho ke liye, ab hum supreme court ja rahe hain," he posted.

"After the results of NEET were declared, lakhs of children are worried about why such strange things are happening this time. We have asked the NTA for a lot of answers, but we are not getting them,” he said in a video posted on X.

Pandey also sought legal assistance and plans to send a legal notice to the NTA.

In another video posted on X, he asked students to share their exam details like scorecards and results, if they want to report the irregularities.

Following the announcement of the entrance exam results on June 4, several aspirants and parents demanded an investigation, alleging irregularities and seeking clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on how 67 candidates, including six from the same centre in Haryana, secured the top rank.

Allen Career Institute also wrote a letter to the NTA, seeking clarification on the NEET results.

“We urge the National Testing Agency to address these concerns with the promptness and transparency they deserve. The future careers and lives of many aspiring medical professionals are at stake, and it is imperative that a fair and just resolution for all students is achieved, today and into the future,” said the institute.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Saturday, NTA Director General Subodh Kumar reiterated that there was no paper leak.

"We analysed all the things transparently before declaring the results. We analysed our system, and there was no paper leak," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor