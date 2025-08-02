Priyajit Ghosh, 22-Year-Old Bengal Cricketer, Dies of Heart Attack During Gym Session

Priyajit Ghosh, a young cricketer from Bengal, died of a cardiac arrest during a gym session in Bolpur on Friday. He was 22. According to the reports, Ghosh collapsed while exercising at a gym in the Mission Compound area. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He was a resident of Bolpur in Birbhum district. Known as a promising batter, he was the highest run-scorer in the inter-district under-16 tournament held by the Cricket Association of Bengal in the 2018–19 season. He had received an award from the association.

Ghosh had been working on his fitness during the off-season. He was preparing for the upcoming cricket season with the goal of making it to the Bengal Ranji team.

His sudden death has shocked the local cricket community and left his family and friends in grief.