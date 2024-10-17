Priyank Kanoongo reflects on tenure as NCPCR Chairman, highlights progress in child rights

New Delhi, Oct 17 Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), expressed satisfaction upon the successful completion of his tenure.

Speaking to IANS, Kanoongo reflected on both his personal and professional achievements during his time in office, crediting the opportunity to work for children's rights as a transformative experience.

He drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that working for the future of the country allows a person to "reinvent" himself.

"I look at the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the life that can be useful for other human beings. I worked for my Commission and believe that amidst many changes, a spiritual consciousness also developed within me during this time and my heart is inclined towards the country and children. I am filled with respect for the Prime Minister that he gave me an opportunity and I could contribute in his campaign to make India’s future better," he told IANS.

Kanoongo emphasised that although issues related to children's rights might not always make headlines, they are crucial for the country’s future.

He acknowledged that the mainstream media often focuses on sensational news for TRP, leaving issues of humanity and child protection in the background. Despite this, he remained committed to his mission, believing that his work had a lasting impact, even if it did not always receive extensive media attention.

One of the key areas Kanoongo focused on during his tenure was the education of Muslim children, specifically those attending Madrasas. He firmly believed that Madrasas were not suitable for modern education and advocated for children to attend formal schools instead.

"People have understood that Madrasas are not a place where children should go to study. Children will have to go to a regular school to study. There is no atmosphere for studies in Madrasas. It is wrong to continue funding Madrasas. The community itself should come forward and send their wards to study in regular school. I made recommendations in this regard and I feel proud of it," he said, adding, "This was a personal struggle, especially in bringing the most underprivileged Muslim children into the mainstream education system."

The NCPCR Chairman also addressed the challenges he faced in working with various state governments. While he received support from some, he said, some states like West Bengal and Kerala, failed to fully open the doors of private schools to the poorest children, despite legal provisions for reservations.

He was critical of the opposition governments that resisted NCPCR's recommendations, accusing them of being more concerned with their political image than the welfare of children.

Talking about child labour, Kanoongo was vocal about the need to regulate unorganised sectors such as scrap, mechanic, and rate-packing industries, where child labour is rampant.

Looking back on his tenure, Kanoongo believes that his work, though challenging, has contributed significantly to shaping policies for the protection and promotion of children's rights in India.

