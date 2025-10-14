Priyank Kharge questions if Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will criticise Maha or UP govt

Bengaluru, Oct 14 Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday responded sharply to a social media post by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who had criticised the poor condition of roads and garbage management in Bengaluru.

Kharge questioned whether such criticism would be tolerated in states like Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, saying Karnataka’s government takes “constructive criticism positively.”

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “Here, we take constructive criticism positively and do our work -- it’s our responsibility.” He added that industrialists and citizens are welcome to share suggestions directly with him.

“Among ten suggestions, one might be implemented immediately, one or two over the long term, and some may not be feasible at all. But at least we listen,” he said.

Taking a swipe at other states, the Minister remarked, “They have posted on social media because they know we are responsive. Let them do the same in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh and see what happens. In UP, you might end up in prison. In Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh, you’ll be trolled for insulting the state. Here, we take it positively.”

Kharge’s comments are expected to spark controversy as the debate over Bengaluru’s infrastructure intensifies.

Supporting Kharge’s stand, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil acknowledged Mazumdar-Shaw’s contribution to Karnataka’s growth but pointed out that the recent monsoon had severely damaged roads across the state.

“This season, Karnataka has received unprecedented rainfall -- 58 per cent more in Vijayapura and 38 per cent more in Bagalkot. Roads, schools, Anganwadi centres, and homes have been affected across districts,” Patil said, adding that repair work is underway.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) seized on Mazumdar-Shaw’s remarks to attack the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to maintain Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

“Industrialists are openly criticizing the Congress government for neglecting Bengaluru, once known as India’s Silicon City. Potholes, garbage, and traffic chaos have become the city’s new identity,” the JD(S) said in a social media post.

The party also accused the government of “60 per cent commission politics” and said both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were “sleeping on the job.” It demanded that Priyank Kharge “stop making ineffective statements and focus on fixing the mess.”

Earlier, Mazumdar-Shaw’s viral post reignited public frustration over Bengaluru’s crumbling civic infrastructure.

On X, she wrote: “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?’”

She tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, urging them to take immediate steps to address the issues.

