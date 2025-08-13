Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Bodyguard Shoving Senior MP (Watch Video)

After Jaya Bachchan's video of pushing and scolding man went viral on social media, Kangana Ranaut called her as most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with tantrums because she is Amitabh Bachchan's wife. Targeting Kangana Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi has targeted Kangana as her bodyguard, in a video, is seen trying to move aside senior MP NK Premachandran. She called this act as unacceptable and shameful.

Priyanka tweeted, "The CISF’s behaviour on duty for an MP towards another senior MP, Shri NK Premchandran by pushing him aside is shameful and unacceptable. What is this sheer nonsense?" However, Netizens came in support of Kangana and they are questioning Priyanka as to why she didn't tweet about Jaya Bachchan's video. "I hope you'll compare your behavior and advocacy for this politician with how you'd stand up for the common person. Then we'll see what's truly better and what the real misfortune is."

So CISF has promptly clarified the person shoving another MP is not their personnel, as Y+ security protectee they are PSOs from Delhi Police.

Just as disgraceful since it comes under MHA. https://t.co/2G4zxqstW9 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 13, 2025

About Jaya Bachchan's Viral Video

A video of Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashing out at a man attempting to take a selfie with her is circulating widely on social media. The incident occurred outside Delhi’s Constitution Club, where Jaya Bachchan was conversing with someone at the gate. A man approached, standing uncomfortably close in an attempt to click a picture. Visibly annoyed, she pushed him away and asked, “What is this?” The man quickly apologised. In the footage, MPs Misa Bharti and Priyanka Chaturvedi are also present, with Ms. Bharti appearing to address the man before entering the venue.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi was voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, says Amit Malviya

Jaya Bachchan has long been vocal about her dislike for unsolicited photographs and invasions of personal space. Over the years, she has often been captured reprimanding individuals who try to click her without consent.