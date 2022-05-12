Priyanka Gandhi comes in support of aspirants, asks health minister to postpone NEET exam

Medical professionals and MBBS graduates are continuously demanding to delay the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022. And now Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also come in support of the aspirants and asked health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the exam.

The leader on Twitter wrote, “Due to the delay in counseling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks. #POSTPONENEETPG2022."

..@mansukhmandviya जी NEETPG2021 की counselling में हुई देरी के चलते NEETPG2022 के अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने की एकदम जायज मांग आपके सामने रख रहे हैं



कृपया परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने का कदम उठाकर इन युवाओं को मानसिक तनाव से राहत दीजिए#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 11, 2022

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. While there is a plea at the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022. The plea is going to commence on May 13. Earlier the exam was scheduled for March but later the authorities postponed the exam and decided to take it in May.

Recently there was a fake circular doing rounds that stated that the exam will be held in July but later the government termed it fake and stated that the exam will be held in May.