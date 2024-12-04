Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes UP Police for Blocking Congress Leaders During Sambhal Visit, Says "Cannot be stopped like this..."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other party members, were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday while en route to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, to meet victims of recent violence. The Wayanad MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) expressed disappointment over being denied access, stating it violated his constitutional rights.

Speaking on the matter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, has the constitutional right to meet the victims in Sambhal. Despite his willingness to go alone with the police, he was not allowed. This reflects poorly on Uttar Pradesh's governance, which claims to have the law and order under control.”

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Police Action

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media, criticized the decision, saying, "I was willing to go alone or with police to Sambhal, but even that was denied. The authorities asked us to return after a few days, which is unconstitutional. As LoP, it is my right to meet people and understand what transpired." He further described the incident as indicative of a broader issue, stating, "This is an attempt to erode the Constitution and Ambedkar’s vision of India. We will continue to fight against such actions."

Sambhal Violence: A Background

The clashes in Sambhal on November 24 erupted during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The survey was prompted by a petition claiming the mosque was originally built on a Harihar temple site. The violence resulted in four fatalities and injuries to several police personnel and locals.

Congress Leaders Return to Delhi

After being stopped at the border, both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi returned to Delhi, vowing to continue their efforts to meet the victims and highlight the issues surrounding the incident.