Priyanka Gandhi expresses happiness after some pending railway works in her constituency completed

New Delhi, Oct 3 Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday said that some of the pending railway works at Nilambur have been completed following her review with officials at the station last month.

Sharing the fresh development, Gandhi wrote on social media, “My meeting with Railway officials at Nilambur Railway Station and review of works last week. Wonderful to know that some of the pending works have since been completed.”

It was during her visit to Nilambur last month that the Congress MP met railway officials to assess the status of ongoing and pending projects.

The review focused on improvements in passenger facilities, station infrastructure, and pending upgrades that local commuters have been awaiting for some time.

The Nilambur-Shoranur line, of which Nilambur is the terminus, plays a vital role in connecting people from her constituency spread over a few districts with the rest of Kerala.

For residents, enhanced facilities and timely completion of railway projects are seen as crucial for easing travel and improving local connectivity.

Gandhi’s interaction with railway officials is part of her broader effort to monitor development works in her constituency.

Since assuming charge as MP, she has consistently underlined the need for accountability and the timely delivery of infrastructure projects that directly benefit people on the ground.

Incidentally, during the election campaign, the CPI-M led Left and the BJP had targeted her by stating that, like her brother Rahul, who had one term as Wayanad MP, she would be like a ‘tourist MP’, but she has proved her critics wrong as she has, by now, visited her constituency several times.

