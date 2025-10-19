Priyanka Gandhi hails Wayanad's Hume Centre for pioneering climate research

Wayanad, Oct 19 Congress leader and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, lauded the innovative efforts of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, highlighting its community-driven approach to combating climate change and disaster risks in Kerala's vulnerable hill district.

In a post on X accompanied by a video of her visit, the Congress leader expressed profound admiration for the young team's work, led by Director C.K. Vishnudas and Social Scientist Suma Das.

She noted that the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology's unique method of collecting data from tribal communities, villagers and farmers has sharpened predictions of landslides and weather phenomena, making them more accurate and timely.

"They are doing incredible work towards understanding the effects of climate change, disaster management, and also promoting a scientific temper among the youth of Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote.

"It was truly a pleasure to learn so much from them. They made us all proud, and I hope that many of their learnings can be shared with the rest of the world."

Established in 2005 in Kalpetta by wildlife conservationists, researchers, and educators, the Hume Centre conducts systematic scientific studies on biodiversity and ecosystems, advocating for conservation with strong community involvement.

Over the years, it has focused on monitoring extreme rainfall and floods in Wayanad's river basins, addressing habitat fragmentation, infrastructure impacts, and climate vulnerabilities.

A key initiative is its community-based climate monitoring system, which empowers locals to track environmental changes, enhancing resilience against events like the devastating 2018 floods and recent landslides that claimed lives in the region.

C.K. Vishnudas, a biologist specialising in Indian birds' ecology and conservation, has steered projects on threatened species and landscapes.

Suma Das contributes expertise in social sciences, bridging scientific research with community engagement.

The Hume Centre's programmes also include biodiversity surveys, wildlife education, and youth workshops to foster scientific curiosity.

The video shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows her interacting with staff and students, viewing presentations on climate data, and touring the facility, underscoring the centre's role in sustainable development.

This visit comes amid growing concerns over Wayanad's ecological fragility, exacerbated by deforestation and erratic monsoons.

Experts commend the Hume Centre for integrating traditional knowledge with modern science, offering a model for global climate adaptation.

The Congress MP's support has sparked interest in replicating such initiatives nationwide, as India grapples with increasing climate disasters.

The Hume Centre, supported by grants like those from Rainmatter Foundation, continues to expand its outreach, including the upcoming Wayanad Bird Festival in November 2025.

