Priyanka Gandhi meets JP Nadda, seeks better health facilities in Wayanad

New Delhi, Aug 21 Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday to seek early implementation of health projects in her constituency and renewed the demand for starting an AIIMS in Kerala.

Taking to X to share details of the interaction, she said, “He was kind enough to hear out all our demands and hold a frank discussion with us. I sincerely hope that these pressing issues will be given due consideration.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by other party members from the state, also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad’s tribal population.

“Met Shri. @JPNadda to request him to expedite some health projects in Wayanad and to apprise him of the severe difficulties being faced by the local population in the absence of the Medical College in Mananthavadi, which is yet far from functional,” she said.

We also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad’s tribal population, their specific health issues, pending NHM funds and the need for a specialised trauma centre catering to cases of animal attacks in the area, she said.

Along with this, all of us also renewed the long-standing request for an AIIMS for Kerala, said the MP from Wayanad.

The lack of facilities at the Government Medical College in Mananthavady is an old issue that has been raised time and again by area residents.

Last year, the then Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had also hit out at the state government for insufficient facilities at the hospital.

After meeting the family of a man killed who was killed in an elephant attack, Rahul Gandhi criticised the delay in providing treatment to the victim, which allegedly resulted in his death.

The Congress leader had questioned the delay in developing the medical college, criticising the lack of urgency shown by the state government despite loss of life in tragic incidents in the area due to a lack of medical facilities.

He had also written to the Chief Minister, requesting him to expedite the matter.

