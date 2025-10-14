Priyanka Gandhi offers condolences on Jaisalmer bus tragedy

Jaisalmer, Oct 14 In a devastating incident, a private passenger bus caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 20 people and injuring 16 others critically.

The bus was en route to Jodhpur and had 57 passengers on board when the fire broke out.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a post on X, she wrote: “The news of the death of several people due to a fire in a passenger bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heart-wrenching. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Eyewitnesses reported that smoke began emanating from the rear of the bus shortly after departure. The driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside, but the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the bus within minutes.

Local villagers, Army personnel stationed nearby, and passersby rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

The injured were rushed to Jawahir Hospital in Jaisalmer, with several later referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment. Authorities have begun DNA identification procedures for the deceased, and helpline numbers have been issued for families seeking information.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though forensic teams are still examining the wreckage. The Rajasthan government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also termed the incident “extremely tragic” and assured that all necessary medical and administrative support would be extended to the victims and their families.

The Jaisalmer district administration is coordinating with state and central agencies to ensure accountability and provide relief.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over fire safety protocols in public transport vehicles, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and regular inspections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor