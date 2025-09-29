Priyanka Gandhi on private trip in Ranthambore

Jaipur, Sep 29 The all-famous Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan is set to reopen for tourists on October 1, but the park has already begun hosting distinguished visitors.

On Monday morning, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Ranthambore for a private visit, drawing attention to the upcoming tourism season.

Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy reached a luxury property near the Reserve by road amid heavy security arrangements. She was accorded a traditional Rajasthani welcome by the hotel staff before checking in.

According to sources, she is expected to stay for three to four days and will embark on multiple Tiger safaris inside the park. Her visit is strictly private, but given her political stature, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has strengthened security in and around Sawai Madhopur.

Extra personnel have been deployed at the hotel and across Ranthambore National Park to ensure smooth arrangements during her stay. This is not Priyanka Gandhi’s first trip to Ranthambore. She is known to be a great admirer of forests, wildlife, and especially tigers.

Locals say she visits the tiger reserve two to three times every year, often with family or close friends. In 2022, she even celebrated her birthday at Ranthambore, reinforcing her emotional bond with the park.

During her visits, Priyanka Gandhi prefers to spend time in the jungle watching tigers and tigresses in their natural habitat, along with other wildlife such as leopards, deer, and migratory birds. Her repeated trips underline her love for nature and conservation, while also putting the spotlight on Ranthambore as a key eco-tourism destination.

Ranthambore remains one of India’s most popular wildlife destinations, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and celebrities from across the globe. With Priyanka Gandhi’s latest visit, Ranthambore once again finds itself in the limelight, promising a vibrant start to the 2025 tourist season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor