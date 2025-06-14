Priyanka Gandhi slams central govt for abstaining from UN Gaza resolution

Wayanad, June 14 Congress MP from Wayanad and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday strongly criticised the Modi government for abstaining from a United Nations resolution calling for the protection of civilians and adherence to legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

India has abstained again on a General Assembly resolution critical of Israel, saying that the efforts should be focused on bringing the two sides in the Gaza conflict closer to find a solution based on dialogue and diplomacy. India was one of 19 countries that abstained from the resolution that was carried on Thursday, with 149 votes, with 12, including the United States, voting against it.

Calling the move “shameful and disappointing,” Priyanka posted on X, saying, “60,000 people, mostly women and children, have already been killed. An entire population is being confined and starved to death, and we are refusing to take a stand.”

She described India’s abstention as a “tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy” and accused the government of abandoning the country’s longstanding moral compass.

“Not only are we standing silent as Netanyahu annihilates an entire nation, we are cheering on as his government attacks Iran and assassinates its leadership in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and all international norms,” she wrote.

Priyanka questioned how India, a nation founded on the values of justice, non-violence, and constitutional principles, could remain indifferent in such a moment.

“There is no justification for this. True global leadership demands the courage to defend justice -- and India has shown this courage unfailingly in the past.”

In her remarks, she urged the nation to reclaim its moral voice. “In a world that is increasingly divisive, we must stand fearlessly for truth, humanity, and non-violence.”

Her remarks came just days ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-election on June 19, where she is expected to campaign.

Nilambur falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and has a significant Muslim population, second only to Hindus.

The Left, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has also been vocal in its criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor