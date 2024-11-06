Priyanka Gandhi to address three meetings in Wayanad tomorrow, Kharge to join one

Wayanad, Nov 6 Keeping up her campaign momentum as she contests her first election, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad bypoll candidate Priyanka Gandhi will on Thursday address three public meetings in the Kerala parliamentary constituency, including one where she will be joined by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Priyanka Gandhi will address her first meeting at Akampadam in the Eranad Assembly constituency at 10.45 a.m. and then at Pothukallu in the Nilambur Assembly constituency at noon. She will be joined by party chief Kharge for the third meeting at Chandakunnu in the same constituency at 3.15 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning consecutively in Wayanad since Sunday.

Campaigning in Manjoora and Padinharathara Grama Panchayat in Kalpetta on Tuesday, she said that no other leader in the world has been attacked by the opposition like her brother and the Leader in the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the former MP from the seat.

Priyanka Gandhi added that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a full campaign and used resources to humiliate Rahul Gandhi which has tarnished his image and reputation.

She also assured the banana farmers of taking up their issues, if elected to the parliament.

On Monday, she urged the voters to stand up for democracy while asserting that the Constitution has given them (voters) to decide on what kind of politics they want in the nation.

“Stand up for democracy, you have to stand up for your country and you have to recognise the kind of politics that you are seeing. My brother is standing for the truth and fighting against a huge force all by himself. You were the first who recognised it," said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a meeting in Kenichira in Sultan Bathery.

Flanked by her brother Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the Modi government for rising prices and joblessness, adding that the government ignores the common man and promotes only rich businessmen by waiving their loans.

Launching the second phase of her campaign for the November 13 by-election, she touched upon the need for improving basic health facilities, drinking water, housing and education in the constituency, despite the best efforts to address these issues by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi showered praise on his sister who is aiming to replace him as the MP from the constituency.

"Sometimes I'm more logical, but she's more emotional than I am. That's why I'm confident you are going to get the best possible MP. I'm saying it with conviction no one's better suited to be your Member of Parliament than her," he said.

Giving an example of his sister’s commitment, Rahul Gandhi said: "This morning when she was coming here she had a list on where we will focus in the future, where we will fight for Wayanad and where we will strengthen Wayanad’s capabilities."

