Priyanka Gandhi to File Nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Poll in Kerala Today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala on Wednesday, marking her electoral debut. She will submit her nomination papers in the presence of several prominent figures, including her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, along with numerous other party leaders.

Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, visited a local family and the home of an ex-serviceman shortly after arriving in Kerala on Tuesday. Upon their arrival in Sulthan Bathery, the two leaders were warmly welcomed by party workers.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency. Prior to her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are set to hold a roadshow at 11:00 AM, starting from the Kalpetta Bus Stand. Following the roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers at the district collector's office in Kalpetta. According to Congress sources, she will also address a public meeting at 11:45 AM at Gudalai, opposite the KWA Office in Kalpetta.

Gandhi is up against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor.