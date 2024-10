Priyanka Gandhi to return to Wayanad on Monday to launch campaign

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 Days after filing her nominations for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bypolls in her electoral debut, UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi will return to the Kerala constituency to begin her campaign for the November 13 election.

Congress, in a statement, said that she will address corner meetings in Meenangadi, Sultan Bathery constituency on October 28 which will be followed by a meeting in Panamaram, Mananthavady constituency at 3 PM, and Pozhuthana, Kalpetta constituency at 5 PM.

The party informed that on October 29, Priyanka will continue her campaign with corner meetings at Engapuzha, Thiruvambady constituency at 10 AM, Therattammal, Eranad constituency at 2 PM, Mampad, Wandoor constituency at 3:30 PM, and Chungathara, Nilambur constituency at 5 PM.

Congress said that the UDF has successfully completed all constituency and panchayat-level conventions in Wayanad over the past week, and booth conventions will be concluded by Friday.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Wayanad, thereby marking her electoral debut.

The election will be held on November 13. Priyanka Gandhi submitted three sets of her nomination papers.

She was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and their son as he signed her papers. Her mother, former Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi was seated behind her.

Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present when she filed her nomination papers.

The nomination papers were filed before the Wayanad district collector, Meghasree.

Before filing the nomination, she and Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow and then addressed a public rally where a galaxy of state and national Congress leaders was present on the dais.

The bypoll was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in place of Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi said that she had embarked on a “new journey and you are my guides,” while giving her debut speech as a candidate.

“This is a new journey for me and you are my guides. For me, it’s my responsibility too. You are the symbol of trust between my family and you. I have been a mother of two children before entering politics. The one thing I want my children to know is the difficulties I faced. I was there with them whenever they needed me.

“You are also my family and I want you to know the same. I am there to fight for you and I will fight your battles and will not let you down. I thank you from the core of my heart for accepting me as the UDF candidate,” said Priyanka Gandhi in her speech which was greeted by a roar.

A massive crowd was waiting for her, former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the venue of the public meeting from early morning.

Priyanka Gandhi dressed in a blue saree was eloquent as always and traced her political journey.

“I campaigned for the first time when I was 17 years old, for my father in 1989 and since then I have done it for my mother and brother,” she said.

As she said this, a commotion broke out when Sonia Gandhi arrived on the dais and it took a while for things to settle down as this was her first visit to the state after a decade.

After a pause, Priyanka Gandhi said, “This is the first time she is campaigning for me. It’s a very different feeling. I am deeply grateful to the Congress President for making me the UDF candidate. It’s my honour to represent you if you give me the chance.”

“A few months ago I visited Mundakkai and Churalmala with my brother and saw the devastation with my eyes. I saw children who lost their entire family, mothers who lost their children, met people whose entire belongings were washed away in the landslide. I was struck by one thing, each and every person was trying to help another person,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

“They supported each other without grief and commitment and empathy. Your spirit of bravery has deeply touched me. To be part of your community, to be part of your family is a great privilege and honour for me,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

“We live in strange times. We live in a time where those who are in power, will spread hatred, dividing people. We live in times where those who are in power want to remain in power using even criminal means.

“This was not what our nation was built on and the values of the Independence movement led by Gandhi ji is not what is happening now. We learnt Satyamev Jayate and all the religious teachings that centred around our movement for Independence. The Buddhist ideology, these are the values we are fighting for. For truth, justice and equality. These are the values which helped my brother to walk 8,000 km across the country. He could not have done this without your support,” added Priyanka Gandhi.

“My sisters and brothers you stood by my brother when the whole world stood with their backs against him. My whole family will be always grateful for this. I know he is sad to leave you, I have promised him that I will strengthen the bond between him and you.

“He has explained to me the large issues that you are all facing, issues of medical college, night traffic ban, man-animal conflict. I want to come to your houses to find out the issues you face,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

