Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's press conference postponed

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was scheduled to address a press conference on Wednesday, has been postponed.

Sources earlier said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to address a press conference via video conferencing today.

This news holds importance as Assembly Elections in five states are due to start from February 10.

The Election Commission on January 8 announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

