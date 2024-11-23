Priyanka's resemblance with Indira Gandhi only in appearance: Robert Vadra

New Delhi, Nov 23 Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an exclusive interview with IANS expressed his joy and gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their overwhelming support in electing Priyanka with a massive majority.

When asked if Priyanka Gandhi might be the next Indira Gandhi because she resembles her, Robert Vadra responded that while she looks like her, Priyanka follows contemporary politics, highlighting the differences between politics of then and now. He also shared insights on the Congress party's challenges in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi's leadership, and his own likely political entry on the demands of people.

When asked whether he would help Congress in Delhi elections, he said he would be happy to assist if the party wants.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What, according to you, is the reason behind Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's big victory?

Robert Vadra: Firstly, I would like to express my happiness and gratitude to the people of Wayanad who decided to make Priyanka a winner with a big majority. I congratulate her on overwhelming victory. She kept up her hard work throughout and bothered little about the obstacles put by BJP and also faced them courageously. She always stood by the people in their hard times, so this is the people's way of paying her back.

IANS: As Priyanka remarked during the filing of her nomination that this is the "people's contest," do you think the love of the people is the reason her over 4 lakh victory margin?

Robert Vadra: Yes, as per my experience being among the people, I discovered that the people of Wayanad have immense love for Priyanka. They understood her hard work, and I hope she will have a record-breaking win. The people of Wayanad are happy that Priyanka will represent them in Parliament. She will bring solutions to their problems.

IANS: Priyanka Gandhi is often considered a copy of her grandmother, Indira Gandhi. Do you think, with this mammoth margin, one day she could become the next Indira Gandhi?

Robert Vadra: She learned a lot from her grandmother, mother, father, and Rahul. Being among the people, she gained her own experience. The politics of that time was quite different from now. She does look like Indira Gandhi, but her work is based on today’s politics. She is hardworking, courageous, and tackles every issue of the people by being part of them.

IANS: In Maharashtra, Congress' performance was not good. What do you say about it?

Robert Vadra: I cannot speak much about it now, but whatever the people want from leaders, the promises made should be analysed to understand what caused such results. For instance, in Haryana, the results were not as expected. They often blame EVMs, but the requirement is to come to the ground level, visit village by village, and understand how the Congress party can once again be powerful in Maharashtra.

IANS: During ticket distribution in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi was reportedly unhappy. Do you think listening to his concerns could have impacted the poll results?

Robert Vadra: Definitely. Rahul always thinks about the people and the state. If he doubted the ticket distribution, that should have been considered. This is an internal matter of the Congress party to think about how to revive itself in that state.

IANS: Earlier, you mentioned that after Priyanka goes to Parliament, you might join politics. You are popular among the people. When are you planning to enter politics?

Robert Vadra: This is Priyanka's time. Whatever she has promised to the people and how she performs in Parliament is important now. If the people want, I could join politics, and I will follow my family's ideologies.

IANS: With the Delhi elections nearing, what advice would you give Congress? Would you step in if required?

Robert Vadra: Every party worker should step onto the ground level, reaching every corner of Delhi, asking the people their problems, and finding solutions. If I get the chance to help, I will come forward. I keep doing helpful work, even though I am not in politics. But if required, I will step in for a change.

IANS: With three members of the Gandhi family in politics, will it change the scenario? Priyanka is considered a strong voice.

Robert Vadra: Yes, there will be more strength. It was the people's demand that Priyanka should become a member of Parliament. Matters often hidden by the BJP should be discussed. She is strong and courageous, and she will ask questions and keep her opinions, facing others head-on. This will definitely strengthen Rahul and the entire Congress party.

