Prize pool up to Rs 1 lakh for designing Aadhaar's mascot; contest open till October 31

New Delhi, Oct 17 The UIDAI launched a nationwide Mascot Design Contest on the MyGov platform, inviting residents to design Aadhaar's official mascot. The competition is open till October 31, an official said on Friday.

Through the contest, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) aims to create a unique and memorable mascot that reflects Aadhaar's core values of trust, inclusivity, empowerment, and digital innovation.

The mascot will serve as the visual ambassador of UIDAI, making its communication more relatable and engaging across all age groups. It will embody Aadhaar's spirit of service, security, and accessibility, while helping simplify communication about Aadhaar, the official said in a statement.

Entries are open to all Indian citizens - individuals as well as teams - who can submit their designs exclusively through the MyGov contest page.

Each participant can send one original mascot design, along with a brief concept note and the mascot’s name. The submissions will be evaluated on creativity, originality, aesthetic appeal, and alignment with UIDAI's values, it said.

Attractive prizes await the winners: Rs 50,000 for the first prize, followed by Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for the second and third prizes respectively, along with certificates of recognition.

Additionally, top entries for the mascot name will also be rewarded. The UIDAI encourages the public to bring their creativity to life and contribute to Aadhaar's journey of inclusion and empowerment. For detailed guidelines and participation, one may visit https://innovateindia.mygov.in/uidai-mascot-competition/, said the official statement.

On Thursday, the UIDAI launched the Scheme for Innovation and Technology Association with Aadhaar (SITAA) to foster innovation and collaboration in the digital identity domain.

The scheme is a collaboration among startups, academia, and industry in the digital identity sector to strengthen India's ID tech ecosystem. The applications for the pilot programme of SITAA will remain open until November 15, an official statement said.

"The pilot will have few initial challenges specifically suitable for academic institutions, startups, and industry partners. All entities that meet the eligibility criteria and provide innovative solutions are encouraged to apply to this programme," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor