Pro-Babri Masjid slogan raised inside Jamia campus

New Delhi, Jan 23 Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a protest was held inside the Jamia Millia Islamia against the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that information was received that on Monday evening some protest was held inside the campus by a group called the 'Fraternity Movement' which is led by Lubabib Bashir.

He said that in wake of protests preventive deployment has been undertaken.

“No protest was done outside the campus. Local police did not go inside the campus. The circulating videos are from inside the campus,” said the DCP.

Police have been also deployed outside the campus to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

A user with the handle "Fraternity Movement JMI" on X platform posted a video in which students can be seen chanting pro-Babri Masjid slogans.

The video was captioned: "Boycott for Babri. Resistance is Remembrance. Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia orchestrated a university-wide strike, encouraging students to abstain from attending classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid."

